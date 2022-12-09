Green River Gold upsizes non-brokered flow-through share offering
- Green River Gold (OTCPK:CCRRF) has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement.
- The company has increased the size of the flow-through offering for flow-through shares to up to 7M flow-through shares for gross proceeds of up to $560,000.
- Each flow-through share will be offered at a price of $0.08.
- In addition, a one-half common share warrant will be issued for each flow-through share issued under the flow-through offering.
- Each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share in for a period of 2 years following the closing of the flow-through Offering at an exercise price of $0.12/share.
- The upsized offering is expected to close on or about December 30, 2022.
