DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares surged nearly 12% in premarket trading on Friday after the electronic signature company posted third-quarter results that topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, prompting investment firm Wedbush Securities to call the results a "major step in the right direction."

Analyst Dan Ives, who has a neutral rating and $55 price target on DocuSign (DOCU), noted that the "star of the show" was the company's subscription revenue, which rose 18% year-over-year to $624.1M, topping Wall Street estimates and the company's own expectations for the quarter. Billings were also strong at $659.4M.

"We view this quarter as a step-in-the-right direction with lots of ground to make up to meet its long-term targets and regain the Street's confidence with a more difficult operating environment on the horizon along with a more competitive landscape starting to erode the new potential market opportunities," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Looking to the full-year, DocuSign (DOCU) said it expects sales will be between $2.493B and $2.497B, up from its previous forecast $2.47B to $2.482B. Analysts had expected sales to reach $2.48B.

In addition, Ives noted that the strong revenue and billings guidance for the fourth-quarter were due to the fact that the company is further growing in the small and medium-sized business market, as well as mid-market and enterprise markets. It's also expanding its customer capacity on its platform during what Ives called a "difficult operating environment."

DocuSign (DOCU) expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $637M and $641M, with subscription revenue coming in between $624M and $628M. Billings are expected to be between $705M and $715M.

Investment firm Jefferies recently started coverage on DocuSign (DOCU) with a hold rating and $50-a-share price target.