Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock slipped after missing earnings estimates for its third quarter and shifting management and board positions.

For the quarter, the company posted an $0.18 EPADS loss, double the loss anticipated, on $1.31B, which missed expectations by $60M. Gross margin was 12.7% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

Nonetheless, management remained optimistic about forward-looking sales trends.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic that with rapid production ramp-up, rigorous execution, and responsible cost management, we will realize greater economies of scale and further drive down costs, putting us back on track to hit our profitability inflection point,” CFO Tie Li said. “As always, we believe that our ability to deliver best-in-class products will keep Li Auto at the forefront of the NEV transformation.”

For Q4, the company expects deliveries to range between 45K and 48K vehicles, a jump of 27.8% to 36.3% from Q4 2021. Sales are expected to total $2.47B, slightly above the consensus of $2.40B.

Elsewhere, the company will move forward with a realigned executive team. In a separate announcement, the company said that Yanan Shen resigned for personal reasons. He had been a president and director responsible for “overall strategy, business development, supply chain management and sales and marketing” for Li Auto (LI). Chief engineer Donghui Ma will take the role of president and director upon his departure, effective January 1.

Additionally, senior vice president Yan Xie was promoted to Chief Technology officer.

Shares of Li Auto (LI) slipped 1.45% in premarket trading on Friday.

Read more on the company’s management changes.