CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) revealed the industry’s first all-electric light utility tractor prototype with autonomous features at its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company said it developed the prototype faster than anticipated through collaboration with strategic partner Monarch Tractor, an electrified Ag innovator based in California.

CNH said the prototype presented is branded New Holland Agriculture, while the commercial model will also extend to its Case IH Brand.

“The T4 Electric Power is the ideal solution for lower horsepower operations. It is suited to mixed farm, livestock, municipality, orchard and specialty applications," noted CNH exec Marc Kermisch.

Commercial production is expected to begin at the end of 2023 with a broader product offering to follow.