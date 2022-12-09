Global software industry revenues show muscle despite macroeconomic turmoil as businesses continue to opt for automation to save costs and aid supply chains.

Geographically, EMEA saw 7.1% Y/Y software revenue growth in current currency (($USD)) and 16.4% in constant currency in H1 2022. This compares to Americas 16.4% Y/Y growth in both current and constant $USD and Asia/Pacific (including Japan) saw a 10.6% Y/Y growth in current currency and 18% in constant $USD.

Reason behind lower performance in EMEA is the inflationary impact of the weakening of Euro against USD. It also includes a substantial decline in Russian revenues, down 22.5% Y/Y in USD and down 18.5% in constant currency owing to the Russia-Ukraine war.

H2 software revenues in Russia could further be impacted as companies pull out of the land. Thomas Vavra, associate VP, European Software Data & Analytics commented, "Despite the many challenges facing the EMEA region, and Europe in particular, software demand remains strong. As was the case with Covid, adversity can be a driver of software spending as companies seek to remain competitive and agile."

The IDC Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker expects EMEA region to grow 8.9% Y/Y in 2023. However the longer run, four-year CAGR ((compound annual growth rate)) for period 2022-2026 is expected to reach 10.9%, which is a half percentage point below the Americas.

