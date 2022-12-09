Figure Acquisition intends combination with a large warehouse lender and bank holding company
Dec. 09, 2022 7:38 AM ETFigure Acquisition Corp. I (FACA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- A publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, Figure Acquisition (NYSE:FACA) is in discussions with a large warehouse lender and bank holding company with nationwide residential mortgage lending and servicing operations regarding a potential merger.
- "We believe the Proposed Transaction provides a unique value creation opportunity by combining the Bank's sound balance sheet, nationwide footprint and seasoned management team with our team's deep understanding of, and experience with, the application of technology to regulated financial services businesses as well as the necessary capital to grow and execute against our shared vision of the future of banking," said Michael Cagney, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.
