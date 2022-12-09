Erasca prices $100M stock offering
Dec. 09, 2022 7:40 AM ETErasca, Inc. (ERAS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) prices an underwritten offering of ~15.38M shares at a price of $6.50 per share.
- All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Erasca.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$100 million.
- Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022.
- Net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund the research and development of its product candidates and other development programs and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
