BlueRush effects 1-for-5 share consolidation
Dec. 09, 2022 7:42 AM ETBlueRush Inc. (BTVRF), BTV:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Software as a Service company BlueRush (OTCQB:BTVRF) (TSXV:BTV:CA) effected a 1-for-5 share consolidation on Dec. 8.
- Shareholders had approved the consolidation at the oct. 20 special meeting of shareholders.
- The shares will start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis from Dec. 19 market open.
- Before the consolidation, there were 170,501,086 shares issued and outstanding. The company now has ~34,110,217 shares issued and outstanding.
- The new CUSIP number for the shares post consolidation is 9629N200 and ISIN is CA09629N2005.
- Source: Press Release
