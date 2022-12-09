Pharvaris cools after sharp rally fueled by Phase 2 trial success
Dec. 09, 2022 7:43 AM ETPHVSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Shares of Dutch biopharma Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) fell ~17% pre-market Friday following over 350% rally during regular trading on Thursday driven by positive Phase 2 data for its hereditary angioedema (HAE) candidate PHVS416.
- About 172K company shares have changed hands in the pre-market, compared to the 65-day average of ~1.3M.
- Announcing topline data from the RAPIDe-1 trial for the soft gel capsule, Pharvaris (PHVS) said that the study met the primary endpoint, vastly reducing HAE attack symptoms.
- The news sent Pharvaris (PHVS) stock to the highest level since August as the company, which made its public debut in April 2021, recorded the biggest ever intraday gain with the trading of ~80.8M shares.
- However, Pharvaris (PHVS) continues to trade ~24% lower than its level a year ago, as indicated in this graph.
