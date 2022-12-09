TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said Friday it will book a $3.7B impairment in Q4 for the writedown of its stake in Russia's Novatek, and withdraw its two members from the board of the Russian natural gas producer.

Unlike European energy peers such as BP and Shell, TotalEnergies (TTE) has maintained several investments in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.

TotalEnergies (TTE) holds a 19.4% stake in Novatek, but it said it has been unable to sell it because it is forbidden to sell assets to one of Novatek's main shareholders, who is under international sanctions following Russia's invasion.

The company also owns minority holdings in the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG liquefied natural gas projects in Russia.

TotalEnergies (TTE) has more than doubled its profit from a year ago, and offers attractive quarterly dividend yields, A. Vandendael writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.