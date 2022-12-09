Goldman Sachs tempered its bullishness on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) after a disappointing earnings result on Thursday evening.

The bank’s analysts cited a miss on gross margins and inventory growth as factors impacting their view of the stock. Additionally, the company’s Q4 EPS guide came up short of expectations.

As such, the bank downgraded the stock from Conviction Buy to Buy.

To be sure, the Buy rating retains bullishness on the stock and especially holiday sales trends. The analysts indicated that the “broad-based momentum across geographies, channels, and product categories” and optimistic Black Friday sales support continued bullishness on the name.

Shares of the Canadian apparel retailer fell 6.28% in premarket trading.

Read the earnings call transcript.