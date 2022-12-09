Gibraltar announces new $400M credit facility
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) announces new $400M five-year revolving credit facility due to mature in December 2027.
- The new facility replaces a revolving credit agreement maturing in January 2024.
- The company also has the option to increase the size of the facility by up to an additional $300M.
- The facility generally maintains the key terms under the expiring credit facility including the same level of capacity, which will provide ample liquidity to fund M&A opportunities to strengthen Gibraltar’s portfolio, maintain its share buyback program and to use for general corporate purposes.
"We wanted to renew our facility ahead of its 2024 expiration and both thank our bank group and welcome new lenders who are supporting our positioning as a manufacturer reshaping critical markets in North America. We maintain the financial flexibility and resilience needed to execute on our three-pillar strategy to accelerate execution and scale in each of our business segments," said Treasurer Jeffrey Watorek.
