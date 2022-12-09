Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock slipped in premarket trading on Friday as Argus Research shifted to a bearish view.

The firm took their rating from Hold to Sell on Friday, citing headwinds in terms of waning alternative protein demand and rising competition.

“Demand for plant-based protein has fallen amid weaker economic conditions, and many customers are trading down to cheaper proteins – including meat,” the downgrade note explained. “The company has also been hurt by increased competition from other makers of plant-based protein, as well as by "low utilization" charges and termination fees from Co-manufacturers.”

These fees are expected to continue to impact the company in coming quarters, adding pressure to the company’s balance sheet as it seeks to reach profitability. As of late, this effort has included significant headcount reductions.

While Argues views the cost-cutting as prudent, it nonetheless sees “weak demand and continued losses into 2024,” prompting their move to Sell.

Shares of the California-based alternative protein producer edged about 1% lower in premarket trading.

