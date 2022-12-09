Everyday People Financial unit to acquire General Credit Services

Dec. 09, 2022 8:14 AM ETEveryday People Financial Corp. (EPF:CA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Canada-based financial technology and consumer financing company Everyday People Financial (TSXV:EPF:CA) said its unit Everyday People Investments is set to acquire the accounts receivable management services provider, General Credit Services.
  • The company has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with the shareholders of the latter, pursuant to which the unit will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of General Credit.
  • The purchase price includes an aggregate cash payment of $100K in the form of a non-refundable cash deposit, an aggregate cash payment on the closing date of $5.24M and an issuance on the closing date of an aggregate of 1.78M shares.
  • The shareholders of General Credit may also earn up to an additional 1.78M Everyday People shares.
  • The acquisition is expected to close on or before Dec. 30.
