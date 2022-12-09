Erasca to pay $20M upfront to Novartis in license deal for potential cancer drug

San Diego-based Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for potential cancer drug naporafenib.

Under the agreement, in exchange for a license to develop and commercialize naporafenib, Erasca will pay Novartis $20M cash upfront and $80M in Erasca common stock at $6.50 per share.

The Swiss pharma giant is also eligible to receive up to $80M upon the achievement of regulatory milestones covering two indications in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and up to $200M on sales milestones, plus royalty on net sales.

Erasca said naporafenib is a phase 2 ready pan-RAF inhibitor with a potential first-in-class profile in NRAS mutant (NRASm) melanoma and other RAS/MAPK pathway-driven tumors.

The drug has been dosed in over 500 patients across multiple trials and has shown to be safe, the company added.

"This Phase 2 pivotal-ready molecule with favorable clinical safety, tolerability, and proof-of-concept data significantly accelerates our transition into a late-stage development company, bringing us closer to realizing our aspiration of delivering novel cancer therapies to patients in need," said Erasca's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Jonathan E. Lim.

Separately, Erasca priced a $100M stock offering.

