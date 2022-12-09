Better World Acquisition, Heritage Distilling enter business combination deal

Dec. 09, 2022 8:16 AM ETBetter World Acquisition Corp. (BWAC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) has entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Heritage Distilling Holding, a craft distiller of innovative premium brands.
  • The parent company following the consummation of the transaction, Heritage Distilling Group, will be a new Delaware holding company.
  • Pubco’s common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq following the consummation of the transaction under the ticker symbol “CASK”.
  • As a result of the business combination, Heritage expects to become one of the only publicly-traded, pure play craft distilleries.
  • Following the closing of the transaction, it is anticipated the Combined Company will have ~$44M in cash, prior to the payment of the parties’ expenses related to the business combination.

