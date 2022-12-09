Headline, core producer price inflation come in hotter than expected in November

November Producer Price Index: +0.3% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.3% prior (revised from +0.2%)

+7.4% Y/Y vs. +7.2% expected and +8.1% prior (revised from +8.0%).

A majority of the increase in the index for final demand was attributable to an advance of 0.4% in prices for final demand services, up from +0.1% in October. About one-third of the November rise in the index for final demand services can be traced to prices for securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, which jumped 11.3%.

Margins for final demand trade services gained 0.7%, while prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services dipped 0.9%.

Core PPI: +0.4% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.1% prior.

+6.2% Y/Y vs. +5.9% consensus and +6.8% prior (revised from +6.7%).

The index for final demand goods edged up 0.1%, easing from the 0.6% rise in October. November's increase stemmed mostly from a 3.3% jump in final demand foods. Specifically, prices for final demand goods was led by a 38.1% jump in the index for fresh and dry vegetables. By contrast, prices for final demand energy fell 3.3%.

Overall, wholesale inflation is easing on a year-over-year basis, but the upside surprises on both core and headline readings hampered sentiment across the equity and bond markets. With less than an hour before the opening bell, all three major U.S. stock index futures turned negative.