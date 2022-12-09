PVH refinances senior credit facilities

Dec. 09, 2022 8:32 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) has refinanced its previously outstanding senior credit facilities using the proceeds from new senior credit facilities and cash on hand.
  • The new credit facilities provide for upsized revolving credit facilities, with availability in an aggregate amount of $1.2B (consisting of a multicurrency facility and a Hong Kong dollar facility), and an ~€440.6M euro-denominated Term Loan A facility.
  • The new Term Loan A facility and the new revolving credit facilities will mature in December 2027.
  • With the closing of this transaction, PVH maintains its existing capital structure, and expects no material changes to its interest expense as a result of this transaction.

