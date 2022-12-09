There is more evidence that inflation has peaked, but the U.S. is unlikely to avoid a recession that could hit harder than most expect, Jefferies strategist Christ Wood says.

A recent yield curve inversion spells trouble from the year-end rally narrative, Wood wrote in his "Greed and Fear" note Friday.

"The key consequence of the recent Treasury bond rally (TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) (SHY) is that the yield curve that nearly matters, by which GREED & fear means the relationship between the federal funds rate and the 10-year Treasury bond yield (US10Y), is now properly inverted for the first time in this tightening cycle," Wood said. "And this is before the almost universally expected further 50bp rate hike in the federal funds rate at next week’s FOMC meeting on 13-14 December."

"The spread between the 10-year Treasury bond yield and the federal funds effective rate has declined from 116bp in late October to a negative 41bp on Wednesday, the most inverted position since the Covid-triggered risk-off panic in March 2020, and is now a negative 38bp," Wood added.

"All this is further evidence of the growing likelihood of a recession in the US in 2023," Wood said. "In this respect, it has been interesting to GREED & fear that Jefferies’ chief US economist, Aneta Markowska, has been making the point for some time that the recession will come later than the consensus expects but will hit harder."

"From meetings in recent weeks it is clear that there is a growing narrative that has been driving the 'risk-on' rally in recent weeks heading into year end," he said. "That is a growing conviction that inflation has peaked, combined with mounting hopes that America can avoid a recession next year."

"If that is the sentiment, GREED & fear would agree that the peaking-out-of inflation viewpoint has much more to commend itself now than was the case in the summer when the same theme drove that counter-trend rally before the US stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) (QQQ) (DIA) turned down again in August," Wood said.

But he is "much less convinced of the avoidance of the recession story and therefore views recent stock market action as a classic counter-trend bear move, most particularly as markets have traditionally tended to rally into year-end."

SPY saw nearly $7B in outflows on the week.