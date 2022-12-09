Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) said Friday it expects total production to rise ~5% in 2023 after output fell 3% this year, as the start of production at its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru and strong diamond output only partially made up for lower results elsewhere.

Anglo (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) said unit costs for 2022 jumped ~16% with capital spending at ~$5.7B after supply chain disruptions and foreign exchange.

"This year has seen us focus on our immediate priorities of safety and restoring normal operational disciplines given the pandemic related disruptions of the last few years," CEO Duncan Wanblad ahead of the company's annual investor update.

The ramp-up at Quellaveco will help boost production in 2023, with capital spending forecast at $6B-$6.5B, Anglo (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) said.

The company forecasts 2024 capex at $5.5B-$6B, with production rising an additional 5%.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY) said it expects 2022 metal-in-concentrate production at 4M oz and refined production at 3.8M oz.

For 2023, Amplats (OTCPK:ANGPY) lowered guidance for metal-in-concentrate production to 3.6M-4M oz from 4.1M-4.5M oz previously and refined production to 3.6M-4M oz from 3.8M-4.2M.

Earlier this week, Glencore also cut its 2023 guidance for most of the commodities it mines.