5 stocks to watch on Friday: Broadcom, Costco and more

Wholesale inflation data will be in focus on Friday, as investors continuing to look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. On Thursday, the S&P 500 finished higher, breaking a five-session losing streak. Here are some stocks to watch for Friday:

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported a Street-topping earnings report. The semiconductor company reported quarterly results that beat projections on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that rose 21% from last year. AVGO also gave a strong forecast, predicting revenue of about $8.9B compared to the $8.8B that analysts were targeting. Costco (COST) reported a quarterly profit that advanced from last year, with net income climbing to $1.36B in Q1 compared to $1.32B last year. Revenue also rose, climbing 8% to $54.4B. However, the top-line figure came in $240M short of what analysts were predicting.

Activision (ATVI) will be in focus after the Federal Trade Commission moved to block its deal to be acquired by Microsoft (MSFT). The video game maker has reached a $69B agreement to merge with the software giant, which also owns the Xbox brand.

Chewy (CHWY) announced a profit for Q3, surprising analysts, who were predicting a loss. Revenue rose nearly 15% to reach $2.53B. The online pet supply retailer raised its full-year forecast, targeting $10.02B to $10.04B, compared to its previous guidance of $9.9B to $10B.

Li Auto (LI) announced a wider-than-expected loss for Q3. Revenue rose 20% to $1.31B, with gross margin that compressed to 12.7%. Looking to Q4, the EV maker predicted deliveries of 45K to 48K.

