Life sciences company Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) announced Friday the publication of a study that highlighted the performance of optical genome mapping (OGM) in detecting cellular-level gene abnormalities in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

San Diego, California-based Bionano (BNGO) markets the Saphyr system to conduct genome analysis and understand genetic variation and function using OGM.

According to the company, the study details the potential of OGM in identifying cytogenetic abnormalities in AML samples.

That included the detection of structural variants ((SVs)) and copy number variants ((CNVs)) with 100% concordance with traditional cytogenetic methods and the addition of new pathogenic information in 13% of cases.

OGM also uncovered additional genomic events in 12% of samples that can lead to risk stratification and change the recommended clinical care, including access to clinical trials.

“OGM may uncover findings that would alter recommended clinical care (4% of cases) or render cases eligible for clinical trials (8% of cases),” the researchers wrote.

The study published by the American Society of Hematology was initiated by a Cancer Genomics Consortium comprising pathologists who, through their memberships in various medical societies, define standards of care and testing in pathology.

In the past, Bionano (BNGO) shares have reacted to similar publications. In August, BNGO soared after a study published in Springer Link highlighted the use of OGM as an alternative to Southern blot, the standard gold method to detect a group of inherited conditions called repeat expansion disorders.