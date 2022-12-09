Apple signs global patent license deal with Ericsson
Dec. 09, 2022 8:52 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), ERICBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have entered a global patent cross-license agreement for the latter's patented cellular standard -essential technologies.
- The licensing deal also grants certain patent rights and ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the companies.
- Ericsson (ERIC) has previously accused Apple (AAPL) of patent infringement involving 5G chips used in iPhones. Meanwhile, Apple had a countersuit against Ericsson to ban the importation of that company's wireless base stations into the United States.
- Ericsson and Apple have agreed to strengthen their business collaboration, including in technology, interoperability and standards development.
- Ericsson expects the settlement and licensing business to generate IPR licensing revenues of SEK 5.5B-6B for Q4.
- The company last reported Q3 group organic sales growth by 3% Y/Y, driven primarily by Networks in North America. Its IPR licensing revenues have been affected by expired patent license agreements, the technology shift to 5G and currency and geopolitical effects.
- Ericsson (ERIC) is trading around +6% pre-market.
Comments (2)