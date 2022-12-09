Apple signs global patent license deal with Ericsson

Dec. 09, 2022 8:52 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), ERICBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Antalya, TURKEY - September 05, 2020. new ios 14 screen iphone, Apple"s next operating system for its smarphones to be released

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have entered a global patent cross-license agreement for the latter's patented cellular standard -essential technologies.
  • The licensing deal also grants certain patent rights and ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the companies.
  • Ericsson (ERIC) has previously accused Apple (AAPL) of patent infringement involving 5G chips used in iPhones. Meanwhile, Apple had a countersuit against Ericsson to ban the importation of that company's wireless base stations into the United States.
  • Ericsson and Apple have agreed to strengthen their business collaboration, including in technology, interoperability and standards development.
  • Ericsson expects the settlement and licensing business to generate IPR licensing revenues of SEK 5.5B-6B for Q4.
  • The company last reported Q3 group organic sales growth by 3% Y/Y, driven primarily by Networks in North America. Its IPR licensing revenues have been affected by expired patent license agreements, the technology shift to 5G and currency and geopolitical effects.
  • Ericsson (ERIC) is trading around +6% pre-market.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.