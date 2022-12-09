Chefs' Warehouse prices $250M convertible note offering
Dec. 09, 2022 8:56 AM ETThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) said Friday it priced a $250M offering of 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private placement.
- The sale of convertible notes to the initial buyers, which is expected to settle on December 13, is expected to result in ~$243.2M in net proceeds.
- The notes will bear interest at 2.375% per year and will pay interest semiannually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, starting June 15, 2023.
- Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) expects to use ~$159.8M of the net proceeds to pay the cash portion for concurrent exchange transactions. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Conversion rate for the convertible notes is 22.5912 shares of the firm's stock per $1K of the notes ( or ~$44.27/share).
- Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF), in exchange transactions with certain holders of its 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024, expects to exchange or repurchase ~$158.4M of the existing convertible notes for ~$159.8M in cash and ~324.1K shares.
