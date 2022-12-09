C-Bond systems sells over $0.2M of C-Bond nanoShield YTD

  • C-Bond Systems (OTCPK:CBNT) has announced that it has sold more than $0.2M of C-Bond nanoShield™ year to date to a large distributor focused on the windshield warranty market.
  • The Texas-based distributor’s warranty business has grown consistently throughout the year and they are seeing great success with C-Bond nanoShield’s ability to reduce windshield repair and replacement claim rates.
  • “We are highly encouraged with the level of success that this distributor is having using C-Bond nanoShield under their windshield warranty program,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond.

