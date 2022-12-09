Ambrx stock surges 160% as drug shows promise in phase 2 breast cancer trial

​Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) reported preliminary data from a phase 2 trial of ARX788 in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) (T-DM1).

The company said data from the study, dubbed ACE‑Breast-03, showed 51.7% overall response rate (ORR) and 100% (7 out of 7 patients) disease control rate (DCR) in patients who were resistant or did not not respond to T-DM1, after receiving ARX788 .

Ambrx noted that patients treated with ARX788 had a confirmed ORR of 57.1% (4/7 patients) and unconfirmed ORR of 71.4% (5/7 patients).

All adverse events were well tolerated with 85.7% of patients experiencing drug-related AEs (any grade). No drug-related severe adverse events (SAEs) were seen, according to the company.

Treatment with ARX788 remains ongoing in this patient population with the median time of ARX788 therapy of 7.2 months, the company added.

"This preliminary safety and efficacy data in a heavily pretreated population further reinforces our view of the stability and precision underlying Ambrx’s proprietary drug-linker and site-specific conjugation technology for ADC design," said Ambrx CEO Daniel O’Connor.

Ambrx noted that it has recently paused the internal development of ARX788 and is seeking to partner ARX788 outside of China.

Two phase 3 studies and one phase 2 trial of ARX788 in in breast cancer and gastric/GEJ cancers (ACE-Breast-02, ACE-Gastric-02, and ACE-Breast-08) are currently being undertaken by Amrbrx's partner NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals in China with projected readouts in 2023.

AMAM +165.92% to $1.09 premarket Dec. 9