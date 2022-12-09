Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) workers in Australia are slated to go on strike shortly before Christmas as they seek better wages and working conditions, Reuters reported, potentially putting the tech giant's sales in the country at risk.

The news outlet reported that the strike, expected to last from 3 p.m. local time on December 23 and until Christmas Eve, would result in roughly 200 of the company's 4,000 employees in Australia leaving their posts. The employees have asked Apple (AAPL) to come to the table for higher wages, known hours of work, weekends of two consecutive days and an annual wage increase, but the tech giant has refused to meet until February, Josh Cullinan, the secretary of Australia's Retail and Fast Food Workers Union, told the news outlet.

"This Christmas strike is a way for our members to take back their time with family and friends while management continues to refuse to give workers the most basic minimum rostering rights," Cullinan said. He added that Apple (AAPL) management would be notified on Monday of the employees intention to strike.

The RAFFWU also noted that other strike actions that have occurred throughout 2022 would be intensified, including banning iPhone repair and Apple Watch repair for certain hours in some stores, as well as not answering the door, not conducting sales or wearing the company's red t-shirts in other stores.

Apple (AAPL) does not break down sales by country, but fourth-quarter revenue from the rest of Asia Pacific was $6.37B, up from $5.19B in the year-ago quarter.

The strike would be felt across the country, but would likely see the largest impact at two stores in Brisbane and one in Adelaide and another in Newcastle.

Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) has dealt with retail employee unrest at several U.S. stores in 2022.

In June, Apple Store employees in Towson, Maryland voted in favor of joining a union, becoming the first to do so. The company has been against unionization.

In October, Apple Store employees at a store in Oklahoma City voted to join a union, becoming the second to do so.

Other Apple (AAPL) stores around the U.S. have voted against joining a union, but have made their displeasure known with their wages and working conditions, most recently at a store in St. Louis, Missouri.

