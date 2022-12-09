Iron ore futures in China rose to six-month highs Friday, as the top steelmaking country's easing of COVID-19 restrictions lifted hopes of a revival in demand.

According to Reuters, the most-traded iron ore contract (SCO:COM) on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading +4.7% at 814.5 yuan/metric ton ($117.17), its highest level since June 16 and up ~6% for the week, while benchmark iron ore on the Singapore Exchange recently was +0.7% at $109.95/ton.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:RIO), (NYSE:BHP), (VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCPK:GLNCY), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY)

Citigroup said iron ore could rally further due to positive sentiment on China's shift away from COVID-zero policies and the government's determination to support the troubled property sector.

Citi raised its three-month iron ore price forecast to $120/ton and said prices could approach $150 if China announces meaningful credit easing over the next 3-6 months or it accelerates the re-opening from COVID restrictions.

Supported by actions to support China's struggling property developers, Dalian iron ore prices jumped 25% in November for its best-ever month.