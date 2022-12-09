Iron ore jumps to six-month highs as China eases COVID restrictions

Dec. 09, 2022 9:25 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), BHP, SCO:COMFSUMF, VALE, AAUKF, GLCNF, GLNCY, NGLOYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Iron Ore reclaimer machine and stockpile

Dazman/E+ via Getty Images

Iron ore futures in China rose to six-month highs Friday, as the top steelmaking country's easing of COVID-19 restrictions lifted hopes of a revival in demand.

According to Reuters, the most-traded iron ore contract (SCO:COM) on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading +4.7% at 814.5 yuan/metric ton ($117.17), its highest level since June 16 and up ~6% for the week, while benchmark iron ore on the Singapore Exchange recently was +0.7% at $109.95/ton.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:RIO), (NYSE:BHP), (VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCPK:GLNCY), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY)

Citigroup said iron ore could rally further due to positive sentiment on China's shift away from COVID-zero policies and the government's determination to support the troubled property sector.

Citi raised its three-month iron ore price forecast to $120/ton and said prices could approach $150 if China announces meaningful credit easing over the next 3-6 months or it accelerates the re-opening from COVID restrictions.

Supported by actions to support China's struggling property developers, Dalian iron ore prices jumped 25% in November for its best-ever month.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.