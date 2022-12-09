Rallybio initiated at overweight at JP Morgan on lead thrombocytopenia asset

Dec. 09, 2022 9:36 AM ETRallybio Corporation (RLYB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • JP Morgan has initiated Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) with an overweight rating due to a positive outlook on the company's lead asset RLYB212, for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia.
  • The firm has a $21 price target (339% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • The stock opened Friday morning up 5%.
  • Analyst Anupam Rama said that although phase 1b proof-of-concept results aren't expected until Q1 2023, RLYB212, a monoclonal antibody, has already been de-risked based on data from a first-generation candidate, RLYB211, which demonstrated rapid platelet clearance.
  • "Longer term, we see RLYB212 as providing multiple long-term upside levers for RLYB shares based on probability of success increases (pending data readouts) and market drivers (diagnosis / awareness rate increase, penetration rate, and pricing)," he wrote.
  • JP Morgan estimates peak worldwide sales of RLYB212 of ~$1.2B.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Rallybio (RLYB) as a strong sell.

