Cytokinetics dips as FDA posts briefing documents on heart failure therapy
Dec. 09, 2022 9:29 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) fell in the pre-market trading Friday after the FDA posted briefing documents ahead of an advisory committee meeting scheduled next week on the company's heart failure therapy omecamtiv mecarbil.
- A cardiac myosin activator, omecamtiv mecarbil, is designed as a treatment for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
- The company previously announced that the FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee would meet on Dec. 13 to discuss New Drug Application for omecamtiv mecarbil, which is currently under U.S. regulatory review.
- The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations.
- In June, Cytokinetics (CYTK) said that the FDA extended the review period for its NDA by three months to Feb. 28 after the company submitted additional data, which the agency had considered as a major amendment to the marketing application.
