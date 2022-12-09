Tivic health and Reliefband Technologies terminate acquisition agreement
Dec. 09, 2022 9:33 AM ETTivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) announced that Tivic Health and Reliefband Technologies have, by mutual agreement, terminated the parties’ agreement for the acquisition of the Reliefband product line and related assets entered into on October 7, 2022.
"The current capital market conditions are volatile and, after reviewing various financing alternatives, we believe proceeding with the acquisition is not in the best interest of our stakeholders at this time.The relationship between Tivic Health and Reliefband management remains on good terms despite both teams’ disappointment in the outcome. We remain committed to our growth strategy and will continue to evaluate M&A, licensing, and partnership opportunities. Our focus in the near term will be to accelerate sales of ClearUP and expand our organic product pipeline," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health.
