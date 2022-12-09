Arcellx rises ~25% on collaboration deal with Gilead's Kite for lead myeloma candidate

Dec. 09, 2022 9:36 AM ETArcellx, Inc. (ACLX), GILDBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Doctor is holding diagnosis Multiple myeloma.

designer491

  • Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) on Friday said it would co-develop and co-commercialize its lead late-stage product candidate CART-ddBCMA for the treatment of multiple myeloma with Kite, a Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) company.
  • Under the global strategic collaboration, ACLX will get an upfront payment of $225M and a $100M equity investment from Kite.
  • ACLX could receive up to $3.9B in total consideration.
  • ACLX stock jumped 24.5% to $27 after the opening bell.
  • ACLX's CART-ddBCMA is a CAR-modified T-cell therapy, which is currently in phase 2 clinical development for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • As per the collaboration agreement, ACLX and Kite will co-commercialize and split profits in the U.S. Outside of the U.S., ACLX will receive low to mid-teen royalties.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.

