Navigator announces secured term loan and revolving credit facility

Dec. 09, 2022 9:47 AM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) on Friday announced a secured term loan and revolving credit facility of up to $111.8M to refinance its existing January 2015 secured loan facility and for general corporate purposes.
  • The full loan amount will be drawn on December 12 and will be used to repay the existing loan facility in the outstanding amount of $33.3M and $78.5M for general corporate purposes.
  • The new term loan and revolving credit facility bears interest on a quarterly basis at SOFR plus 209 bps.
  • The amount of the facility will be reduced quarterly by $3.1M, followed by a final balloon payment on December 7, 2028, of ~$65M.
  • Navigator (NVGS) also informed Nordic Trustee of its exercise of the call option to redeem all bonds outstanding under its NOK 600M senior secured bond, with maturity date November 2, 2023.
  • The bonds will be repaid at a price equal to 101.79% of par value (plus accrued interest pursuant), with settlement date of December 23.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.