Navigator announces secured term loan and revolving credit facility
Dec. 09, 2022 9:47 AM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) on Friday announced a secured term loan and revolving credit facility of up to $111.8M to refinance its existing January 2015 secured loan facility and for general corporate purposes.
- The full loan amount will be drawn on December 12 and will be used to repay the existing loan facility in the outstanding amount of $33.3M and $78.5M for general corporate purposes.
- The new term loan and revolving credit facility bears interest on a quarterly basis at SOFR plus 209 bps.
- The amount of the facility will be reduced quarterly by $3.1M, followed by a final balloon payment on December 7, 2028, of ~$65M.
- Navigator (NVGS) also informed Nordic Trustee of its exercise of the call option to redeem all bonds outstanding under its NOK 600M senior secured bond, with maturity date November 2, 2023.
- The bonds will be repaid at a price equal to 101.79% of par value (plus accrued interest pursuant), with settlement date of December 23.
