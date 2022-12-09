Motorsport Games enters equity purchase agreement

Dec. 09, 2022 9:51 AM ET Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)

  • Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) has entered into a purchase agreement with an investor for up to $2M, which amount may increase at the company’s option to $10M.

  • Any shares of common stock that is sold to the investor will occur at a purchase price that is determined in part by prevailing market prices at the time of each sale. 

  • SA states that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly as it has inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other Communication Services stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from our Quant rating system.

