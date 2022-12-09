Just Energy stock to be delisted

Dec. 09, 2022 10:00 AM ETJust Energy Group Inc. (JENGQ), JE.H:CAJE, JE.H:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Just Energy (OTCPK:JENGQ) said Friday its stock will be delisted from trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange for failure to maintain exchange requirements, effective at business close on December 15.
  • The delisting is due to the anticipated closing of the deals between the firm and its lenders under a debtor-in-possession financing facility.
  • The company expects its shares will cease trading from OTC Pink Sheets in connection with completion of the transaction.
  • Just Energy (OTCPK:JENGQ) received Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last year.

