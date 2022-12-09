Consumer sentiment rises above consensus in December, inflation expectations improve

Dec. 09, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Angry And Smiley Face Wooden Blocks On Colored Background

Pikusisi-Studio

  • December University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 59.1 vs. 56.9 consensus and 56.8 in November.
  • Expectations: 58.4 vs. 55.6 prior.
  • Current conditions: 60.2 vs. 58.8 prior.
  • Year-ahead inflation expectations: 4.6% vs. 4.9% prior. That's the lowest reading in 15 months but still well above levels from two years ago.
  • Five-year ahead inflation expectations: 3.0% vs. 3.0% prior.
  • "Consumer sentiment rose 4% above November, recovering most of the losses from November but remaining low from a historical perspective," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
  • "All components of the index lifted, with one-year business conditions surging 14% and long-term business conditions increasing a more modest 6%," she added.
  • Earlier, headline and core producer price inflation come in hotter than expected in November.

