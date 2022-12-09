UAW wins first union approval at an electric vehicle battery plant

General Motors (NYSE:GM) workers at a joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio voted to join the United Auto Workers union by a wide margin.

The 900 workers at the new plant near Warren, Ohio are the first to decide on union representation at a battery plant, according to Associated Press.

The union development could be significant with a higher percentage of automobile industry workers expected to work on electric vehicles battery production every year.

Looking ahead, General Motors (GM) has pledged to sell only electric passenger vehicles by 2030. The Ohio plant is notable as the first site to begin making battery cells that will go into packs to power electric vehicles.

Looking ahead, General Motors (GM) has announced the sites of two other North American battery factories in Lansing, Michigan, and Spring Hill, Tennessee. Both those sites are being built in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution of South Korea.

GM CEO Mary Barra told the Automotive Press Association in Detroit on Thursday that the company welcomes the union at its battery plant.

In addition to GM, Ford (NYSE:F) has announced plans to build three U.S. battery factories, across Kentucky and Tennessee, states where workers may not be as amenable to unions as the Great Lakes region. Meanwhile, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) will build one battery plant in Canada and another in Kokomo, Indiana.