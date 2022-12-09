A week of wild swings for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock continued on Friday.

Shares of the troubled online auto retailer rose sharply on Friday morning, prompting multiple trading halts in just the first 90 minutes of trading.

Traders of the stock are quite familiar with volatility as, in just the week gone by, shares have gained over 20% and lost nearly 40% in a single trading session.

Shares look headed for another violent swing on Friday as, after resuming trading, the stock surged nearly 20%. The latest move comes as the Wall Street Journal reported that investors and creditors do not expect a bankruptcy in the immediate term.

Carvana is a heavily shorted name, sporting nearly 50% short interest as a percentage of float according to SeekingAlpha data.

