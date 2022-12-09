Car-sharing firm Getaround plunges 65% in first day of trading after de-SPAC
Dec. 09, 2022 10:42 AM ETInterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. Units (IPVA.U), IPVABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Getaround (GETR) plummeted 65% after the car-sharing platform began its first day of trading post a de-SPAC transaction with Interprivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA).
- The business combination was approved by Interprivate II holders in a meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement.
- Car-sharing marketplace Getaround agreed to a deal to go public through SPAC InterPrivate Acquisition (IPVA) back in May.
- “Today is a special day for the Getaround team that has worked tirelessly to usher in an era of connected and digital carsharing," Getaround CEO Sam Zaid said in a statement. "We are excited to enter into a new chapter as a publicly traded company. "
- San Francisco-based Getaround was founded in 2009 and operates a peer-to-peer car sharing platform in over 1000 cities across the U.S. and Europe. Getaround rival Turo (TURO), which is backed by IAC InterActive (IAC) filed for a initial public offering in January.
Comments (2)