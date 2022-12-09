FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried 'willing' to testify before U.S. House Committee next week
Dec. 09, 2022 10:54 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- FTX (FTT-USD) founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he's "willing to testify" on December 13 in front of the House Financial Services Committee.
- "I still do not have access to much of my data -- professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like," Bankman-Fried wrote in a Twitter post in response to requests from House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA).
- Of note, Waters tweeted Wednesday that "a subpoena is definitely on the table" if SBF doesn't appear before the panel.
- "As the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th," said SBF, the former billionaire who was said to have donated millions of dollars to politicians prior to the collapse of his crypto empire in November. He has yet to be charged with any crime.
- Earlier this week, (Dec. 6) SBF reportedly hired Mark Cohen as his defense attorney in the wake of FTX probes.
