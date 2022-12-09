Sidus Space signs agreement with Exolaunch for CarboNIX separation system

Dec. 09, 2022 10:40 AM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) has signed an agreement with Exolaunch to use their CarboNIX separation system to deploy LizzieSatTM satellites during the LizzieSat rideshare missions with SpaceX in 2023 and 2024.
  • This agreement includes comprehensive technical support that ensures safe, reliable LizzieSat microsatellite deployment.
  • As a follow-on to the SpaceX agreement, Sidus chose Exolaunch’s CarboNIX deployment system for LizzieSat separation from the launch vehicle for those five missions.
  • "Exolaunch is proud to have signed a multi-mission hardware agreement with Sidus Space to provide integration services and a smooth separation of LizzieSat via the CarboNIX separation rings,” says Kier Fortier, Managing Director, Exolaunch.

