Pakistan's supreme court endorsed a settlement between Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and the country's government to resume mining at the $7B Reko Diq copper and gold project, Mining.com reported Friday.

The court decision is vital to securing parliamentary support for Reko Diq, which is the final approval Barrick (GOLD) would need to start construction at the project, which hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits.

The project has been on hold since 2011 over a dispute about the legality of its licensing process, but a preliminary out-of-court agreement was reached earlier this year that cleared the way for a final deal on how to run the mine and profit-sharing arrangements.

The court endorsement was a condition of the settlement to resume mining.

Barrick (GOLD) hopes to deliver production from Reko Diq as early as 2027-28 from Phase 1 at a cost of ~$4B, with Phase 2 to follow at a ~$3B cost.

