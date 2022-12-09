IndexIQ revealed Friday that it will liquidate five smaller exchange traded funds, none with assets under management exceeding $20M. Here's a list of the five funds on the chopping block:

No. 1: IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV).

No. 2: IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN).

No. 3: IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (QLS).

No. 4: IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED).

No. 5: IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (MCRO).

The five funds together hold $57.73M worth of investor capital. HYLV currently holds $18.44M, QMN holds $6.33M, QLS holds 24.06M, QED holds $6.32M and MCRO holds $2.58M.

IndexIQ said the decision came as a "result of a standard review of its product suite and commitment to meeting evolving client needs."

All five funds have outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) and its benchmark ETF (SPY), (IVV), and (VOO) during 2022. Year-to-date price action: HYLD -13.1%, QMN -5.8%, QLS -9.5%, QED -10%, and MCRO -7.5%. The S&P has fallen 17%.

According to IndexIQ, the last day of trading for the ETFs is projected to come on Jan. 31, 2023. All proceeds of the liquidation are anticipated to be delivered to shareholders on or about Feb. 7.