Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will get into the tech-earnings game on Monday when it delivers its fiscal second-quarter results after the close of trading following what could be best-described as a series of wins for the business-software giant.

Wall Street analysts currently expect Oracle (ORCL) to report a profit of $1.17 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $12B. During the same period a year ago, Oracle (ORCL) earned $1.21 a share on $10.4B in sales

Recent highlights for Oracle (ORCL) include the company saying at its analyst day in October that it is on track for revenue to reach $65B by 2026, and last week getting a piece of the U.S. Defense Department's $9B Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

Barclay's analyst Raimo Lenschow, said that Oracle's (ORCL) second-quarter report "looks fairly straightforward, which in this environment could be looked upon favorably." Lenschow said Oracle's (ORCL) revenue growth "should be fine, and we don't expect negative surprises." Lenschow has an equal weigh rating and $81-a-share price target on Oracle's (ORCL) stock.

Keith Weiss, of Morgan Stanley, was little more cautious about Oracle (ORCL), and said that the company's "sustained momentum in cloud [business] is likely offset by weaker license revenue growth and continued gross margin pressures." Weiss, like Lenschow, has an equal weight rating on Oracle's (ORCL) shares, but has a $90-a-share price target on the company's stock.

Wall Street analysts currently have a consensus hold rating on Oracle's (ORCL), while Seeking Alpha authors give the shares a rating of buy. Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which historically outperforms the stock market, gives Oracle (ORCL) a hold rating ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly results.