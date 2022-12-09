Ecopetrol plans up to $6.2B in spending next year

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) said Friday it plans to spend as much as 30T pesos (~$6.2B) in 2023, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.

The Colombian majority state-owned oil company said it expects to invest 16T-19T pesos to boost energy security and financial stability as well as the country's trade balance, while driving 6T-9T pesos to fund its energy transition.

The company's commitment to gas self-sufficiency includes up to 4T pesos for exploration and production projects in the Piedemonte Llanero, Continental Caribbean and Caribbean Offshore.

Ecopetrol (EC) forecasts production of 720K-725K boe/day in 2023 and refining throughput of 420K-430K bbl/day, with transported volumes exceeding 1M bbl/day.

Ecopetrol (EC) reported last month that Q3 net profits more than doubled to 9.5T pesos.

