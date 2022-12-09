Walmart's fintech startup plans to offer Buy Now, Pay Later loans - report
Dec. 09, 2022
- One, the fintech startup backed by retail behemoth Walmart (NYSE:WMT), is planning to offer Buy Now, Pay Later loans as soon as next year, The Information reported earlier this week, citing three people with knowledge on the matter.
- The move to offer installment loans would put Walmart (WMT) in direct competition with leading BNPL players, including Affirm (AFRM), -1.5%, Paypal (PYPL), +0.2%, Visa (V) +0.3%, Mastercard (MA), -0.1%, and Block (SQ), +2.1%.
- As consumers' paychecks get eaten into from high inflation, One is seeking to launch the BNPL service that shoppers can use at Walmart's (WMT) website and stores, in addition to other retailers, the people told The Information. Note that BNPL financing products enable customers to split payments for products into interest-free installments and repay over time.
- Last year, Walmart (WMT) worked with fintech investment firm Ribbit Capital to create One, which is majority-owned by Walmart, in an effort to deliver tech-driven financial services.
- Previously, (Dec. 7) rising theft at Walmart could lead to higher prices and store closures.
