Uber rises as it sues New York City Taxi Commission over 'unprecedented' pay hikes
Dec. 09, 2022 11:30 AM ET
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares rose more than 1% on Friday as the mobility company sued the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission to try to block a significant pay increase for its drivers that it called "unprecedented."
- The fare increase was approved by the commission on November 15 and would result in Uber (UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) increasing driver pay rates by 7% per minute and 24% per mile, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet noted a 30 minute trip of 7.5 miles would require a minimum driver payment of $27.15.
- In the suit, Uber (UBER) said it would be forced to spend an additional $21M to $23M per month if the proposal went into effect, slated to happen on December 19. If it did, Uber (UBER) would be forced to raise rider fares, it added.
- Lyft (LYFT) shares rose more than 3.7% in early Friday trading.
- The lawsuit is Uber USA LLC v. New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission, 160451/2022, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.
- Uber (UBER) and driverless technology company Motional recently announced they will bring a robotaxi service to Las Vegas.
