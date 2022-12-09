Juul Labs (JUUL) has reached an agreement to pay $1.2B to settle scores of lawsuits, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet indicated that the total $1.2B payment will resolve 10K lawsuits, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company had announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to resolve “more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs against Juul Labs and its officers and directors.” Juul did not disclose the financial terms of the settlement at that time.

The e-cigarette manufacturer, a major investment of Altria (MO), has teetered on the edge of bankruptcy in recent months amid persistent litigation.