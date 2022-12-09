Loop Capital Markets expects "Better Burger" to be the next big thing for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in the U.S. next year based on what the firm is hearing from franchisees.

Analyst Alton Stump thinks the Better Burger rollout could lift U.S. comparable sales by 400 to 500 basis points by the second half of 2023.

Better Burger is slated to initially begin rolling out on the West Coast next month and is expected to be in all locations in that region by the end of March and available nationwide by the end of June. The new burger platform will include a uniform made-to-order 40-second grilling process aimed at delivering a more consistent hamburger searing and properly melted cheese, new brioche buns and added onion flavoring while the burgers are cooking.

"In addition, less patties will be cooked on the same grill at a time, which will enable better heating distribution and reduce the average time between customers ordering and receiving their burgers."

The transition to made-to-order for all MCD’s burger offerings under Better Burger is seen as the most important driver behind the superior product quality.

Loop Capital heads into 2023 with a Buy rating on McDonald's (MCD). The firm's estimate for U.S. same-store sales are for 8.0% growth for Q4, 5.3% growth for 2022 and 4.0% growth for 2023. Loop's price target of $328 on MCD is based on 20X the 2023 EV/EBITDA estimate.

McDonald's is on the short list of stocks that mutual and hedge funds love.