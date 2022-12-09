Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR), a software company focused on the healthcare industry, added ~11% Friday to reach the highest level in more than eight months after announcing better-than-expected financials for the third quarter and an upgrade to its fiscal 2023 guidance.

The company reported $73.1M revenue for the period with a ~31% rise as the average number of healthcare services clients stood at 2,982 during the quarter, indicating a gain of ~42% YoY.

However, the average revenue per healthcare services client dropped ~9% YoY to $17,645 as healthcare services client growth significantly outpaced processing volume and revenue growth.

Per average healthcare services client, Subscription related services revenue remained ~ $11,000 range while Payment processing revenue grew ~22% YoY and Network solutions revenue, previously known as Life Sciences, climbed ~33% YoY.

Meanwhile, the net loss jumped ~11% YoY to $40.2M, and the negative EBITDA expanded ~4% YoY to $40.2M.

The company raised its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance from $273M – $275M to at least $278M, which, however, fell short of $279.5M in the consensus. Citing the YTD performance, Phreesia (PHR) also lifted its adj. EBITDA outlook from negative $109M – $106M to negative $95M.

The analysts cheered the financials after the release in the post-market Thursday. Jefferies with a Buy rating and $32 target on the company noted: "We believe these results will be viewed positively."

"The subscription beat was largely driven by another strong quarter of provider adds (+42% YoY) with sub rev/client slightly weaker than we anticipated," Citi wrote with a neutral rating and a $25 target on the stock.

However, the firm pointed to stronger than expected adj. EBITDA results and acknowledged that it was "another solid quarter."

Wall Street has remained bullish on Phreesia (PHR) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts. However, Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated PHA as a Strong Buy.